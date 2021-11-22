FNF Play of the Week | Notre Dame's Ross Miller Interception

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 12 is Notre Dame's Ross Miller. Miller intercepted a pass in the Pioneers 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Congrats to Miller and Notre Dame for winning our Play of the Week.

