FNF Play of the Week | Mekhi Jones' Kickoff Return

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 5 is Opelousas' Mekhi Jones. The wide receiver returned the opening kickoff for an 85 yard touchdown, after bobbling the kick at first.

Congrats to Jones and Opelousas for winning our Play of the Week.

