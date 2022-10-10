FNF Play of the Week | Lake Arthur's Warner Levy Pick Six



Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 6 is Lake Arthur DB Warner Levy's pick-six in the Tigers' 63-14 loss against Notre Dame.

The senior hauled in three interceptions in the first quarter.

Congrats to Levy for winning our Play of the Week for week 6.

