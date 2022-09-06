FNF Play of the Week | Hayes Block Party

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 1 is Teurlings' Allen Hayes and Trey Parker. Hayes came up with a blocked kick against Opelousas, and Parker came up with the recovery in the win.

Congrats to Hayes and Teurlings for winning our Play of the Week for week 1.

