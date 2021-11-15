Watch
FNF Play of the Week | Eunice's Rodrelyn Mitchell Pick Six

Week 11
FNF Play of the Week | Eunice's Rodrelyn Mitchell Pick Six
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 14, 2021
Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 11 is Eunice's Rodrelyn Mitchell. Mitchell scored a touchdown after returning an interception or 90-yards in the Bobcats 41-14 win over DeRidder.

Congrats to Mitchell and Eunice for winning our Play of the Week.
