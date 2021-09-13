FNF Play of the Week - Cormier Goes Crazy

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 2 goes to Jacob Cormier of Iota. The running back scored an elusive touchdown run in route to rushing for 300 yards in the team's win against St. Louis.

Congrats to Jacob for winning FNF Play of the Week.

