FNF Play of the Week | Brylan Green's Pick 6

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 7 is LCA's Brylan Green. The defensive back interception a Notre Dame pass and returned it for a touchdown in the Knights' 27-10 victory.
Congrats to Green and LCA for winning our Play of the Week.
