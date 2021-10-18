Watch
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF Play of the Week | Brylan Green's Pick 6

Week 7
items.[0].videoTitle
Brylan Green wins FNF Play of the Week
Poster image.jpg
Posted at 10:51 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 23:51:20-04

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 7 is LCA's Brylan Green. The defensive back interception a Notre Dame pass and returned it for a touchdown in the Knights' 27-10 victory.

Congrats to Green and LCA for winning our Play of the Week.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.