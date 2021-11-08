Watch
FNF Play of the Week | Basile's Ethan Bazinet Baptizes Oberlin

Week 10
Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 07, 2021
Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 10 is Basile's Ethan Bazinet. Bazinet scored a touchdown after running over a defender in the Bearcats 20-13 win over Oberlin.

Congrats to Bazinet and Basile for winning our Play of the Week.
