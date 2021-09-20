Watch
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF Play of the Week - Amaaz Eugene shakes off the haters

Week 3
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
FNF POTW EUGENE.jpg
Posted at 10:49 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 23:49:10-04

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 3 goes to Amaaz Eugene of Westgate. The wide receiver scored a touchdown after breaking three tackles against New Iberia.

Congrats to Amaaz for winning the FNF Play of the Week.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku, and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.