FNF Play of the Week - Amaaz Eugene shakes off the haters

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 3 goes to Amaaz Eugene of Westgate. The wide receiver scored a touchdown after breaking three tackles against New Iberia.
Congrats to Amaaz for winning the FNF Play of the Week.
