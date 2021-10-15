FNF GOTW Preview (Part 2) | Teurlings vs. STM

In part two of our FNF Game of the Week, it's the Holy War. St. Thomas More versus Teurlings.

"I mean every year, STM week is a whole different week, it seems like," Teurlings linebacker Thomas Buller explains. "It's just what high school football is all about."

The rivalry between these two programs is rather young, re-starting on an annual basis in 2011. But it dates back well before the 21st century. Fatima and Cathedral Catholic schools were rivals against each other and versus Teurlings. Then Fatima and Cathedral merged to create STM in the 80s.

Lately, it's been all Cougs, winners of the last 5 showdowns. But that only adds fuel to the fire for both sides.

"Whenever two teams are playing at a high level and they have that much in common. As far as how close we are, both catholic schools, a lot of our kids grew up together," Teurlings Head Coach Dane Charpentier said.

"We're a lot alike," STM Head Coach Jim Hightower said. "We're both going to play hard and scrap. Both teams are going to play to the last second of the game. It's going to be a dogfight."

