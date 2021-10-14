FNF GOTW Preview (Part 1) | LCA vs. Notre Dame

Ever since Lafayette christian moved up to Class 2A a couple years ago, district 6-2A has been decided by Notre Dame and LCA.

These two powerhouse programs will battle again Thursday to essentially decide the district crown, in part one of our FNF Game of the Week for Week 7.

The Pioneers and Knights rank 1st and 2nd respectively in Division 3, and both hold impressive 4-1 records.

Notre dame has 3 wins over 5A opponents, which include Southside, Comeaux and Sulphur (via forfeit). Meanwhile LCA has taken down some sizeable contenders, in Acadiana and Westgate in the process.

The Knights have won the last 2 meetings with the Pios, but the respect between the two programs is still very high.

"They're the best team on our schedule, which we knew going in," Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook said. "We know we have our hands full Thursday night. We're going to go in and fight like we always have."

"We have tremendous respect for Coach Cook and the Pios," LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk said. "What they've been able to do for 20 years has been remarkable. They've been the standard for a very long time and they give you a high bar to reach."

------------------------------------------------------------

