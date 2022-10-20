FNF Game of the Week Preview: Southside vs. Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Week 8 of Friday Night Football will be a hard one to match when it comes to marquee games.

There's the biggest Holy War in a while with STM versus Teurlings. Two recent state champs in Westgate and LCA square off. Then Opelousas and Cecilia battle for the District 5-4a crown.

But our Game of the Week is a battle for the lead in District 3-5A between Southside and Acadiana.

Ironically, this matchup between the Sharks and Rams decided the district in 2021 but didn't get the same buzz because it was in week 5. Acadiana has won at least a share of the 3-5A title the last 7 seasons and is accustomed to the spotlight every season.

But for Southside, in only their 4th year as a program, this is the biggest game in school history.

"They handle each week pretty well," Southside Head Coach Josh Fontenot said. "This week is really no different as far as how they've handled their practice and preparation. And look, there's been some bitterness among the kids and coaches and different things. They're one of the schools that's called us 'Softside' and made fun of us since our existence. So our kids don't forget that. Nobody forgets that stuff. So for us to be able to have a chance to go in there and beat them, it'll mean a lot."

"I think that happens a lot when you win a bunch of football games," Acadiana Head Coach Matt McCullough said when asked about teams playing their best against the Rams in big games. "In their case, they're a new school, playing for a chance to win the district championship this year. They'll have some emotions but I think there's emotion in any big game. I don't know if it accounts for a whole bunch except they've been playing well. They do a good job of coaching those guys up. So we know it'll be a good game."

