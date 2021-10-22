FNF Game of the Week Preview: Erath vs. St. Martinville

Since St. Martinville moved to 6-3A in 2019, the Tigers have owned at least a share of the district title.

But Erath has been right on their heels. The Bobcats were apart of the 3 way tie in district two years ago, and both battles between Erath and St. Martinville have been one possession games.

it's our Week 8 FNF Game of the Week.

"I think it's a big moment," Erath Head Coach Eric LeBlanc said. "The winner of this game will have a foot in the door to the outright district title for the rest of the season."

The Tigers and Bobcats are undefeated in District 6-3A and both pack a lot of firepower.

St Martinville is 5-2, averaging close to 30 points per game. While Erath is on a 6 game winning streak, scoring 29 points per.

Both teams know, their best will be required to move into the driver's seat in District 6-3A.

"Coach Vince, he has a tough physical football team over in St. Martinville," LeBlanc said. "Watching the Abbeville film. Westgate film, Carencro film. They're running with em, out-physicaling them. We're going to have to play our best game to have a good ball game against them."

"All their games have been real close games, but they find a way to win. That's scary," St. Martinville Head Coach Vincent DeRouen said. "Even when they were down, they came back and won. When they were up big and people came back, they didn't panic. It's definitely going to be a chore for us."

