Catholic, Eunice to square off in FNF Game of the Week

Our Friday Night Football Game of the Week features Catholic of New Iberia and Eunice.

The Bobcats and Panthers are both 3-1 on the year, with Catholic riding a three-game win streak.

Last season, CHS routed Eunice 44-18 to nab their first win of the year and then went on a three-game win streak.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, used the loss as a wakeup call and won four of their last five games.

Entering Friday’s matchup, both teams have battled in close games this season. So, there's mutual respect between the schools.

“I don't think there's one thing they do well,” Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. “I think there's a bunch of things they do well. I think they're very good in all three phases of the game. You can tell they're well-coached, and they play hard. It's a good team, and it will be a dangerous team we're playing on Friday night.”

“Eunice has some good size up front,” Catholic head coach Matt Desormeaux said. “They're physical. It's very important defensively for us to go out there, play a technically sound game, everyone to do their individual job, and build off of it."

