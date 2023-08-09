Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Erath

ERATH — Head Coach: Eric Leblanc

2022 Record: 8-4

District: 5-3A

Notes: Bobcats reached the second round of playoffs, first time since 2016

In 2022, the Erath Bobcats broke their four-year streak of losing in the first round of the playoffs. They reached the second round for the first time since 2016.

It was a goal that was set coming into the season, where they ended the year 8-4. Now with a higher ceiling in play, they look to stay even keel throughout the year.

"I thought we played our best football down the stretch", says head coach Eric LeBlanc. "Our second half of the season, playoffs was probably our best football we played. One of our downfalls last year was probably early in the season, we had a couple of losses that we didn't feel we should've had."

"Pushing ourselves and testing the limit because I feel like last year we got the limit and got satisfied", says senior wide receiver Christian Pilltette. "We have to break through and keep pushing."

For the blue and white, they have the right pieces in place to get the job done.

Erath returns 13 starters including their offensive duo in quarterback Lynkon Romero and his right hand man, Christian Pillette. In 2022, the two compiled over 2,100 yards and 28 scores.

Between the pair, they believe it's their chemistry that can carry them deep into the season.

"The strength of the team is how everybody are friends with each other and we all bond and have that bond with each other", says Romero. "We all play together no matter what."

"The enery around it is not like we have a couple of bad patches of the team. We all have one goal. It's to win and do it by whatever we have to do. If we have to kill ourselves on the field, we're going to do it."