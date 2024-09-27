Acadiana, Opelousas Catholic pitch shutouts on Thursday night

Thursday Night Football Score:

Opelousas Catholic 42, Sacred Heart 0

Acadiana 62, New Iberia 0

Catholic - New Iberia 28, Notre Dame 21

Basile 41, Highland Baptist 3

Lafayette Renissance 32, L.B. Landry 32

Vandebilt Catholic 45, Morgan City 8

Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 20

Elton 54, Gueydan 0

