Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

Acadiana, Opelousas Catholic pitch shutouts on Thursday night

FNL24: Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic
sacred heart opelousas catholic football.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Thursday Night Football Score:

  • Opelousas Catholic 42, Sacred Heart 0
  • Acadiana 62, New Iberia 0
  • Catholic - New Iberia 28, Notre Dame 21
  • Basile 41, Highland Baptist 3
  • Lafayette Renissance 32, L.B. Landry 32
  • Vandebilt Catholic 45, Morgan City 8
  • Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 20
  • Elton 54, Gueydan 0

------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.