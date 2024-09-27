Acadiana, Opelousas Catholic pitch shutouts on Thursday night

Thursday Night Football Score:
- Opelousas Catholic 42, Sacred Heart 0
- Acadiana 62, New Iberia 0
- Catholic - New Iberia 28, Notre Dame 21
- Basile 41, Highland Baptist 3
- Lafayette Renissance 32, L.B. Landry 32
- Vandebilt Catholic 45, Morgan City 8
- Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 20
- Elton 54, Gueydan 0
