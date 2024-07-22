Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Westminster Christian Academy

Westminster Christian Academy Crusaders

2023 Record: 6-6

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Byron Porter

Note: Crusaders reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016

In year one of the Byron Porter era, Westminster finished 6-6 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

While that accomplishment is a huge stepping stone, the Crusaders aren’t satisfied and want more.

“We don’t want to celebrate going 6-6,” Porter said. “That’s not the standard that we want to create. Obviously, we want to win a title like everyone else. We still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

“Not being satisfied is very important,” senior Michael Cunningham said. “We need to want it more than anybody else if we want to win. Other teams see us as an easy team to beat. We need to want it more than anybody else.”

WCA has plenty of pieces to build with as they return eight starters on offense and nine on defense. That includes all-district players Michael Cunningham and Kyle Horde.

Those experienced leaders are tasked with pushing out the team’s motto which is to remain focused.

“If you don’t have focus, you probably won’t know much. You’ll be on the field messing up,” Horde said.

“It’s important to have a high level of focus because football is a team sport,” Cunningham said. “A play can break down if someone is not doing their assignment. Everyone needs to stay focused.”

