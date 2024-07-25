Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Vermilion Catholic Eagles

Vermilion Catholic Eagles

2023 Record: 12-1

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Broc Prejean

Note: The Eagles went undefeated in the regular season for a second straight year but fell short in the semifinals.

Vermilion Catholic has become one of the most successful programs in the area.

The eagles were undefeated in back-to-back regular seasons but saw their run end in the semifinals last year and in the championship game in 2022.

Now, the only way to get over the hump is by winning in the moment.

“I think it’s just about taking care of today,” defensive coordinator Brett Blakey said. “We don’t worry about the past or concern ourselves with the future. We know what we have to do and the work we need to put in to be one of the upper echelon teams in Class 1A. We’re solely focused on today”

“I feel like last year we were looking at going to the state,” Allen McLain said. “I think we need to focus on our mindset. We can’t worry about the next game or the following game.”

VC returns a large amount of experience with 15 total starters that includes four of their five starting offensive linemen. That group will be tasked with protecting Super 16 quarterback Jonathan Dartez who led the Eagles to scoring 37 points per game last year.

If he’s kept upright, the sky's the limit for the Eagles in 2024.

“His reaction time is very quick,” senior Jackson Trahan said. “He can make decisions instantly. If a person isn’t there to throw it, he can run it.”

“Jonathan is probably the best competitor I’ve ever coached in my life,” Blakey said. “He refuses to lose. His competitive nature feeds into these other kids.”

The Eagles will hit the ground running with a tough non-district schedule as four of their first five opponents made it to the postseason last year.

