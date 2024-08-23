Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Teurlings Catholic Rebels

Teurlings Catholic

2023 Record: 9-4

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Dane Charpentier

Note: The Rebels return 19 total starters

Teurlings Catholic saw their season end in the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. And for the second straight time, their season came to a halt at the hands of district rival Lafayette Christian.

The Rebels are determined to clear that hurdle this season.

"It motivates me every single day getting up in the morning," said Teurlings senior tight end Jack Purser. "I go to workouts and work as hard as I can so we don’t come up seven points short."

Senior defensive back Kaleb Daniels echoed that sentiment, noting how last season’s loss has pushed the team to work harder.

"Each practice we think about the semifinals and try to go harder so we can win it all," Daniels said.

Despite having only nine returning starters, the Rebels believe their experience in key positions will give them a fighting chance. Super 16 member Gresham Perry will anchor the offensive line, alongside Purser at tight end. On defense, Daniels is a three-year starting safety is expected to play a significant leadership role.

Defensive coordinator Bart Vitte emphasized how crucial that leadership has been during the offseason.

"It’s about the way these guys have approached this summer and taken over," Vitte said. "We’ve said as coaches that when you have a player-driven team, it’s better for us and a lot better for them."

Purser also highlighted the team’s camaraderie and commitment to each other.

"We’ve got a lot of selfless players on our team," he said. "We’re picking each other up and making sure everyone is finishing the rep."

As the Rebels prepare for the upcoming season, one of their biggest challenges will be finding a replacement for Preston Welch at quarterback.

With the memory of back-to-back semifinal losses fueling their efforts, Teurlings Catholic is ready to take the next step and pursue a state championship.

