Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: St. Edmund Blue Jays

St. Edmund Blue Jays

2023 Record: 3-8

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: James Shiver

Note: The Blue Jays will have 18 seniors on the roster

St. Edmund went 8-4 last year but saw their season end in the postseason against Westminster Christian Academy.

In 2023, The Blue Jays averaged 29 points a game. The offense can have the same spark, as they return 10 guys on that side of the ball.

Blue Jays Head Coach hopes he can see flashbacks of how his offense used to operate heading into this season.

"We ran the ball a lot last year," said Shiver. "I want to get to throwing the ball all over the yard like we did in the previous years."

The Blue Jays will have 18 seniors on the roster this year, and they are relying on the experience to help them make a run in the postseason.

"This team is structured on family," said Blue Jays Offensive lineman Haden Lasage."We hold each other accountable and that's what I like about this team, it feels like a family."

"This team has the heart to go out and win," said Blue Jays Wide Receiver Blake Moran. "I'm confident that we can go out and play good football this season."

------------------------------------------------------------

