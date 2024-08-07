Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Sacred Heart Trojans

Sacred Heart Trojans

2022 Record: 3-8

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Jacob Aguillard

Note: Jacob Aguillard and the Trojans will have a more experienced

team heading into 2024.

The Sacred Heart Trojans finished the season 3-8 in Jacob Aguillard's first season as the head coach.

The Trojans will have 15 starters returning to the team, 8 on offense and 7 on defense.

The defense allowed 28 points a game last season, so their main focus

is learning their keys before the season starts.

"We struggled last year," said Trojans Linebacker Alex Pitre. "This summer we pushed ourselves more because it's a bunch of guys who want to win."

Trojans running back Jude Hebert feels that this team can do something special this year.

"We want to win the district title," said Hebert."We were district runner-ups in 2022 and sits with me. I want to win one this year to end my career as a Trojan."

"We didn't do too well last season," said Trojans Head Coach Jacob Aguillard."I feel confident that if we perform to the best of our abilities on Friday Nights, we will get the results we want."

