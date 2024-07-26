Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Rayne Wolves

Rayne Wolves

2024 Record: 5-6

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Kaine Guidry

Note: Wolves return nine starters on offense

Rayne's offense returns nine starters on offense including the All-State Wide Receiver Kylin Wheeler.

The Wolves offense averaged over 30 points a game last season and they feel that with their experienced roster coming back, the offense can be one of the best in the state.

"We averaged 39 points a game last year, so we will only get better," said Wheeler."I feel like this offense can be explosive with the pieces we have."

"I feel like with the guys we have coming back we can have one of the best offenses in the state," said Wolves' running back Corey Malone. "The experience and talent we have will make it easier for us to score."

Rayne's offense is missing a key piece, as they are waiting to name the starting quarterback this season. Head Coach for the Wolves' Kane Guidry believes that he has two talented guys who can fill the void. The guy who will be placed under center this year will have to show more than athleticism.

"I want the guy to be a leader," said Guidry."Both of these guys are great, so whoever doesn't get the quarterback job, there will be a place for him on this offense.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel