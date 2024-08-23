Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Port Barre Red Devils

Port Barre Red Devils

2023 Record: 5-6

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Brent Angelle

Note: Port Barre moves down to Class 2A this season.

In Brent Angelle’s first season as head coach, the Port Barre Red Devils finished with a 5-6 overall record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Now, with a taste of success, the Red Devils are aiming to raise the bar.

“Five wins is our floor,” Angelle said. “Anything less than that, to me, is an utter failure this year. Five wins is definitely attainable if the ball bounces our way. I think realistically, we’re going to be in every game come the fourth quarter. That’s all you can ask for as a coach — being in the game and still having an opportunity to win at the end.”

Port Barre will field a youthful team this season, returning just 10 starters. However, the offense looks to be the most experienced unit, with returning receivers and quarterback Tylus Metrejean leading the way.

Metrejean, confident in his ability to command the offense, is optimistic about the team's chemistry and potential.

“My throwing ability is really good,” Metrejean said. “I’m very confident in the field and what I can do and what my players can do. I trust every one of them.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Adam Barron believes the Red Devils' spread offense, bolstered by the return of key receivers, will help them make a strong push this season.

“We’ve got three returning receivers this year,” Barron said. “With our quarterback being able to throw the ball, I feel like we’re feeling good going into this year.”

“He just brings a little bit more as far as versatility,” Angelle said. “Obviously, you can’t replace three years of starting experience. The team knows it’s his team, his huddle, and his offense.”

In addition to leading the offense, Metrejean could also see time at receiver, with sophomore Seth Smith emerging as another option at quarterback.

