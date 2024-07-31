Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Opelousas Catholic Vikings

Opelousas Catholic Vikings

2023 Record: 7-4

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Cullen Matherne

Note: Cross Gillen is the starting quarterback after he moving from being the starting safety to under center.

Opelousas Catholic has lost in the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons…

Ascension Catholic is the team responsible for sending the Vikings home.

So, OC decided that they don’t want to be pushed around anymore and focused on the weight room even more in the offseason.

“We knew we had to get stronger pound-for-pound here,” head coach Cullen Matherne said. “The weight room has kicked up a notch. I'm the weight room guy. So, I'm kicking it up a notch. We're doing extra every single day.”

“You don't want to be out there getting bullied or anything,” senior Braylin Harris said. “You want to be in shape. It (weight room) really helps with being in shape and conditioning.”

As Cullen Matherne enters year two as leader, he has some weapons back with eight returners on defense and five on offense.

That includes the three-headed monster of running back Royce Butler, wide receiver Rowen Bergeron, and wide receiver Roderick Tezeno.

The trio helped the Vikings average 41 points per game last season. They’ll now work to help Cross Gillen get used to being a full time QB after he moved from being the starting safety to under center.

“Everyday we're throwing routes,” Tezeno said. “We’re trying to get our timing and everything locked in. Even when we're not in practice, I go to his house. He’ll throw me a couple of passes trying to get that connection.”

“I just want him just to be a leader,” Matherne said. “That's the number one thing. When Mark (Collins) was under center, there was a confidence and a calmness that everybody had because he was there. I want him to step into that role, be that leader on the sideline, and off the field.”

Coach Matherne says he is personally coaching the offensive line. He believes this group that has three returners will be vital saying ‘they are the key that makes the lamborghini go.’

