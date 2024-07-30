Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Notre Dame Pioneers

Notre Dame Pioneers

2023 Record: 9-4

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Lewis Cook

Note: The Pioneers return 7 starters on defense.

Since 2020, Notre Dame has dropped in the postseason to St. Charles Catholic every year.

The Comets are moving to Division II now, so the Pios won’t have to face them in the playoffs.

However, ND welcomes new teams into their district – Lafayette Christian and Lafayette Renaissance, making it tougher to get to week 11.

“We’re happy about that,” head coach Lewis Cook said. “You want to be challenged late in the year because it helps you to be prepared for the playoffs when you have those competitive games where you’re forced to make plays.”

“I think it definitely prepares us for the playoffs,” senior Eli Gros said. “The better the schedule the more competition, and the more competition the better we’ll play.”

The Pioneers will lean on their defense as they return seven on that side including a three-year starter in Jackson Casanova.

ND also brings back one lone offensive lineman who played last year, Landon Mouton, who plans to help gel the group of five.

“It really helps trying to prepare the other guys so they know what to expect,” Mouton said. “That way they don’t have to figure it out for themselves once they get into a game. We had a lot of guys who played together before. I think we can just stay disciplined, work hard, and we’ll be good.”

Mouton and company will be tasked with protecting quarterback Parker Faust who returns as a full-time starter after being thrown in the lineup last season because of injuries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel