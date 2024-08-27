Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Northwest Raiders

Northwest Raiders

2023 Record: 10-4

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Chris Edwards

Note: The Raiders reached the semifinal round for the first time in school history last year.

The Northwest Raiders are riding high after a remarkable 2023 season, where they finished 10-4 and came within one game of reaching the Superdome. Now, with that taste of success, the Raiders are determined to replicate—and surpass—that achievement in 2024.

"I know it’s possible for us, and we want to go back and do that again this year, but go all the way," said senior quarterback Jayden Chavis. "We’ve been working hard, going over our plays, working hard in the weight room, and taking it one day at a time."

The Raiders' high-octane offense was a major factor in last season's success, averaging 34 points per game. They had seven games where they scored more than 40 points, showcasing their scoring prowess.

The engine behind this explosive offense is senior quarterback Jayden Chavis, who enters his second year as a starter. Chavis is confident that the Raiders' offense can be even more potent this season.

"We have to make sure we give it our all every play, keep the defense off the field, and put points on the board," Chavis said. "I have to lead by example and put in the work to show my team how it’s done."

The Raiders will kick off their 2024 campaign against Eunice, eager to prove that last season's run was no fluke and that they are capable of going all the way this time around.

