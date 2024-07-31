Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: North Vermilion Patriots

North Vermilion Patriots

2023 Record: 2-8

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Roderick Moy

Note: The Patriots bring in new head coach Roderick Moy, who coached at Abbeville last season.

Roderick Moy moved around in Vermilion parish and is now the head coach at North Vermilion.

The Patriots went 2-8 last season, and the new head man is about making this team more mentally tough.

He’s laid out a motto for his program which is to be ‘Full Throttle Patriots’.

"We have to be full throttle every time we hit the field and in everything we do," Moy said. "So when the season gets here, we're going to be able to outpace people and last longer than them. Even if the game goes in overtime, we're going to be ready for that too."

"Everything you do is at 110%," senior Zander Frederick said. "We run hard, play hard, think well, and make sure everything is perfect."

Moy has a ton of leadership on his team. The Patriots boast a senior class of 26 with the squad being defensive minded.

Guys like linebacker Ethan Tate believe that playing great defense will ultimately lead to a title.

"I think it's important because if your offense goes out and in four plays they're punting the ball, you have to go out there and stop the ball from being moved down the field," Tate said. "I feel like if you have a go-getter mentality then you'll be able to do that easily."

"Defensive is going to be the strong part of our team," Moy said. "If you could go out there and tell those guys on offense is all we need you to do is score 21 points And we're going to win, then that's on me and we're going to make it happen."

James Higginbotham will be the starter at quarterback. Coach Moy believes that if they can throw the ball with success while also being run first, then this team will be special.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel