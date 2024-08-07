Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: North Central Hurricanes

North Central Hurricanes

2023 Record: 1-9

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Dwight Collins

Note: Dwight Collins takes over as the new head coach of the Hurricanes.

North Central is ushering in a new era with Dwight Collins, who has been named the Hurricanes' new head coach. The former Mamou leader, who described this role as his "dream job," is eager to make his mark on the program.

Collins is now implementing a "team-first" mentality. “What I’m preaching is team first. If we can get these athletes to come together, special things can take place over here,” Collins said. He believes that focusing on the team rather than individual achievements will foster a stronger, more cohesive unit.

The emphasis on teamwork extends to every aspect of training. “It’s important to be team first because if you’re thinking about what I can do for myself, then you’re not worried about helping your teammate,” junior Tristin LeBlanc said. His approach includes rigorous workouts and daily motivation, which players feel is already making a difference.

Players, like Dylan Joseph, have noted the positive impact of Collins’ coaching style. “Coach Collins makes us work hard in the weight room and motivates us every day. That’s what really is helping,” he explained.

North Central’s roster this season features a young team with just four seniors. Despite the youth, the Hurricanes are confident in their skill players, considering them a strong asset.

Collins is focused on solidifying the team's performance in the trenches to complement their skill positions. “We have an opportunity because they’re so young that we can mold them. The longer they’re in the scheme, the better they will be,” Collins explained. He believes that integrating the team through the offseason will be key to the program's growth.

One of Collins’ upcoming decisions will be naming the starting quarterback. He plans to finalize this choice by week one.

