Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Loreauville Tigers

Loreauville Tigers

2023 Record: 8-4

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Terry Martin

Note: The Tigers return 15 total starters and boast a senior class of 16 players.

The Loreauville Tigers are perennial playoff contenders, and under head coach Terry Martin, they have enjoyed a winning season all but once. As Martin enters his seventh year at the helm, the focus for this season is clear: maintain discipline.

“I will never sacrifice doing what’s right for a win or a loss,” Martin said. “I’m never going to put winning in front of what’s more important. We were put here as coaches to help them develop into young men.”

Senior Carlos Martin echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of attention to detail. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “If we don’t do all the little things, it won’t even matter. Other teams will have talent too, so if we don’t do the little things, it won’t matter.”

This year, the Tigers have the potential to be one of Martin’s best teams. They boast a strong senior class of 16 players and return 15 starters, including eight on offense. The offensive unit features an explosive group of receivers led by Super 16 member Kylon Polk.

Polk is confident in the team’s offensive capabilities. “I feel like we have the experience, and our quarterback is elite. He’s going to get the ball to us. We just have to make a play. We can all catch and move, so we’re going to be really solid at the wide receiver position,” Polk said.

Quarterback Hayden Benoit, a three-year starter, will be instrumental in delivering passes to Polk and his receiving corps. Martin noted the advantage of having experienced receivers and hinted at a potential shift in offensive strategy. “One of the advantages that we have, experience-wise, is a pretty good group of receivers,” he said. “We may not use the tight end as much as we did in the past.”

The Tigers have set a clear goal for the season: advance past the second round of the playoffs. It’s a milestone Loreauville has not reached since 2020. With their focus on discipline and a talented roster, the Tigers are poised to make a significant impact this year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel