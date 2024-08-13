Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Kaplan Pirates

Kaplan Pirates

2023 Record: 7-4

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Tank Lotief

Note: Tank Lotief returns as the head coach of the Pirates.

The Kaplan Pirates are ready to storm the field once again as Stephen “Tank” Lotief returns to lead the charge.

After a solid 7-4 campaign last season, the Pirates are looking to build on their early success, which saw them start the year at 7-1 before a late three-game skid.

Lotief is focused on getting his team back to the basics as they prepare for the upcoming season. "We're tweaking a little bit of everything. We’re not big on X’s and O’s; instead, we’re focused on fundamentals," Lotief said. "It doesn’t matter what we draw up—if they do what we ask them, they’ll be fine."

The Pirates are returning a core group of experienced players from last year’s squad, including standout junior quarterback Sabe David. David played a pivotal role in leading the offense, leading the group to score 30 points or more four times last season, and his teammates believe he's ready to elevate his game.

"Sabe got his steps as close to perfect as possible," senior Brayden Bearbsaid. "He’s making great decisions during 7-on-7 drills. He’s gotten so much smarter since his sophomore year, and he already has that year of experience under his belt. He’s going to do great this year."

David’s leadership and athleticism have not gone unnoticed, with senior Wyatt Bourque adding, "He’s a good person. He likes to help and is a good athlete. He knows how to move around the field and throw the ball."

The Pirates will kick off their season against Ascension Episcopal on Friday, Sept. 6.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel