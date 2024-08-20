Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Jeanerette Tigers

Jeanerette Tigers

2023 Record: 10-3

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Clifford Paul

Note: The Tigers have 14 starters returning, including senior QB Zyre Colar

After its most successful season since 2009, Jeanerette is determined to prove it’s among the best in the nation.

The Tigers posted an 8-2 record in the regular season last year, advancing to the state quarterfinals and reigniting excitement around the program. Now, they aim to capitalize on that momentum.

“We feel like nobody can compete with us,” said senior running back and defensive back Andre Sonnier. “We know what talent we have, and we know we’re the best in this area.”

Head coach Clifford Paul shares his team's confidence, acknowledging that their success has made them a target.

“They’re all on the same page,” Paul said. “Their ultimate goal is to win it all. A lot of people don’t believe we can do it, which is a great thing because now you’re going to underestimate us.”

Jeanerette returns 14 starters from last season’s historic squad, a fact that has the team optimistic about its prospects for the upcoming season. At the heart of the team’s confidence is senior quarterback Zyre Colar, who looks to build on his experience and lead the Tigers even further in 2024.

“He’s one of the only quarterbacks that’s led Jeanerette that far into the playoffs,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Dominick Lewis. “Nobody can say they did that besides him.”

Coach Paul praised Colar’s growth as a player and leader.

“This is his fourth year, and he had to learn from his mistakes,” Paul said. “Once he understood the mistakes he was making, he’s taken those mistakes and is helping the team.”

Jeanerette will kick off the 2024 season at home against Patterson, eager to show they are still a team to be reckoned with.

