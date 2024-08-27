Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Iota Bulldogs

Iota High Bulldogs

2023 Record: 8-4

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Ray Aucoin

Note: Super 16 member Peyton Renfro returns to lead the Bulldogs offense.

The Iota Bulldogs had much to celebrate last season, finishing with an 8-4 record and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. But as they prepare for the 2024 season, the Bulldogs are hungry for more and believe they have unfinished business.

"When you think of Iota football, you think of three yards in a cloud of dust," said head coach Ray Aucoin. "We're a power football team. We throw the ball well, we take advantage of what we do. Whether it's two-hand touch, running, or being physical on defense, it's going to help contribute to what you're going to do in the season."

The Bulldogs are led by a senior-heavy roster, boasting over 20 players with four years of experience. At the heart of this group is quarterback Peyton Renfro, a standout member of the Super 16, who threw for 2,407 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Renfro is expected to elevate his game even further this year.

"He just believes in himself, he guides us, knows where we're going, and what we're doing," said senior wide receiver Zeke Wall, highlighting Renfro’s leadership.

Senior running back Connor Fruge echoed this sentiment, praising Renfro’s confidence. "There's never a game he thought we could lose. He always goes into the game thinking we can win."

Coach Aucoin added, "He's a quiet leader, and that's usually your most deadly leaders. There's no doubt that we trust him with the ball in his hands."

Iota will kick off their 2024 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 5, against Opelousas Catholic, eager to build on last year’s success and push further into the postseason.

