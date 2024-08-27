Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Highland Baptist Bears

Highland Baptist Bears

2023 Record: 0-10

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Colin McAfee

Note: The Bears welcome Colin McAfee as their new head coach.

Highland Baptist has ushered in a new era of football with the hiring of Colin McAfee as head coach. After a challenging 0-10 season last year, McAfee faces the tough task of turning the program around. However, his prior experience as a counselor at the school gives him a unique advantage as he transitions to the football field.

"It helps a lot," McAfee said of his familiarity with the students. "Whenever you know your students and know both their strengths and weaknesses, it makes it a lot easier to work with them on the field as well as off the field. We want them to be our model students on and off the field."

Senior offensive lineman and linebacker Luke Bordelon sees McAfee’s arrival as a positive shift for the team. "I think it's a nice change. It's a change that we need," Bordelon said. "He's a great coach, but sometimes a change is necessary no matter the situation. I think we have a lot more discipline, and a lot more togetherness. We're going to be a good team."

The Bears will bring back 13 total starters this season—six on offense and seven on defense. Senior leadership is expected to be the team’s strongest asset, with all seven seniors returning and eager to make their mark on the program.

"We can help the younger guys. We have a lot of them, so we can tell them what to do," said Quentin Martin, a senior tight end. "We can tell them how to get through a game, how to get through practice, and just be a mentor."

McAfee is optimistic about the season ahead. "They're chomping at the bit. They're ready to go," he said. "They've been putting in the work, and they have a goal for this season of what they want it to be. They're trying to get everybody on the same page to work towards it."

When the Bears take the field for their season opener, they will be led by Rowan Charpentier, who will take the reins as the starting quarterback.

