Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Eunice Bobcats

Eunice Bobcats

2023 Record: 7-4

District: 3-4A

Head Coach: Andre Vige

Note: Eunice brings back Montana Brown to start at quarterback.

The Eunice Bobcats entered last season with high expectations but were met with disappointment after a strong regular season ended in a first-round playoff exit at home. As they prepare for the 2024 season, the Bobcats will field an extremely young team but remain confident in their ability to rise to the challenge.

"Youth is not always the best thing because you want to bring back an experienced squad," said Eunice head coach Andre Vige. "You play with the hand you’re dealt, and that’s what we have. The good thing is we’ll be a veteran team next year."

The Bobcats return just eight total starters, but their strength lies at the running back position. Additionally, junior quarterback Montana Brown will be back to lead the team. Brown, who threw 12 touchdown passes and scored five more on the ground last season, is set to guide Eunice's Wing T offense once again.

"I try to lead this team by example and show everyone how it needs to be done," Brown said, emphasizing his role as a leader.

Coach Vige praised Brown's maturity and leadership on the field. "You throw a sophomore in there and expect them to be rattled. I thought last year he always kept his composure and stayed level-headed. He’s a good leader by his work ethic. He’s developed into a good, strong quarterback."

Eunice is particularly eager to open the season against Northwest, a team that made it to the semifinals last year.

