Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Crowley Gents

Crowley Gents

2023 Record: 2-8

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Eric Cooley

Note: Eric Cooley takes over as the next head coach at Crowley.

It has been six years since Crowley High School's football team, the Gents, enjoyed a winning season. The coaching carousel has spun frequently in that time, but the latest head coach, Eric Cooley, aims to change that trajectory.

Cooley, who takes over the reins this season, brings 15 years of experience as a defensive coordinator. He is determined to shift the culture at CHS.

“We’re trying to hold the kids accountable for everything we do,” Cooley said. “We’re hoping to use that as a catapult to win more games this year and create excitement within the school, town, and community.”

Senior Troy Grant expressed enthusiasm for Cooley's approach. “He’s a role model for us. He’s from our city, so we can relate to him,” Grant said.

The Gents will field a young team this season, returning only six starters. However, they plan to leverage their speed as their competitive edge. Defensive lineman Ricky Webb III, a senior, is eager to lay the groundwork for future success.

“For me, I want to teach them to keep grinding,” Webb said. “They should never give up when things aren’t going their way. They should keep an open mind and, no matter what, keep going.”

Cooley emphasizes that determination and trust will be key to securing starting positions, regardless of a player’s grade level. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior. The kids that work the hardest, are most dependable, and doing what they’re supposed to will be a starter,” he said. “We’re going to go through ups and downs with the youth we have, but in the same sense, they are giving us 100%.”

Crowley is determined to break the cycle of losing seasons. Over the past four seasons, the Gents have posted a 5-34 record. This year, with Cooley at the helm, the team hopes to rekindle the spirit of a winning tradition.

------------------------------------------------------------

