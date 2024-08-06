Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Church Point Bears

Church Point Bears

2023 Record: 6-5

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Rob Poole

Note: The Bears went on a 6-game win streak in 2023 to compete for the District 4-3A Title.

After finishing last season with a 6-5 record, the Church Point Bears are gearing up for a new challenge as they open the 2024 football season.

The Bears, who overcame an 0-3 start last year to make it to a Week 10 district title game against Iota, are looking to build on their momentum under head coach Rob Poole. Poole’s philosophy for maintaining success is clear: relentless hard work.

Tyrese Boast, a senior running back and defensive back, emphasizes the importance of instilling a strong work ethic in the team’s younger players. “We have young people on our team. We have to put it in their minds to work hard and play hard,” Boast said.

Senior offensive lineman Grant Hendricks, who recalls the program’s success in his early years, adds a seasoned perspective. “Early on when I was a freshman and sophomore, we were used to winning. We had big guys going places and getting offers. We learned over the years that you still have to work hard to be successful,” Hendricks said.

This season, Church Point returns a relatively young team, facing the challenge of building consistency. Last year, the Bears lost five games, three of which were by just one score. To address this, the team is adopting a “4th Quarter Mentality,” focusing on finishing games as strongly as they start.

Senior running back Jaheim Moore stresses the importance of maintaining performance throughout the game. “You can be up in the first half, but after halftime, you have to keep the lead. If you give up, the other team is coming,” Moore said.

Hendricks echoes the sentiment, highlighting the unpredictable nature of football. “Anything can happen in a football game. You have to be ready at all times. You can’t relax, and you have to be ready at all times,” he said.

As Church Point prepares to face North Vermilion, all eyes will be on how well the Bears can apply their offseason lessons and start the new season on a high note.

