Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Breaux Bridge Tigers

Breaux Bridge Tigers

2023 Record: 7-5

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Tyler Pierce

Notes: Tyler Pierce takes over the Tigers program after Zach Lochard took the job at LCA.

Stability has been hard to come by for the Breaux Bridge Tigers, who have seen three different head coaches in the past four seasons. But the latest man in charge, Tyler Pierce, sees this history of change as a strength, not a setback.

“They’re used to change,” Pierce said of his team. “From what they’ve known in their freshman year to being seniors with a whole new staff, offense, defense, and special teams, they handle it well.”

Senior linebacker Logan Roberts echoed his coach's optimism, highlighting the team’s chemistry despite the turnover in leadership.

“I’m closer to people on the team more than I ever have been,” Roberts said. “I grew up with half the kids on the team. We all went to junior high together, so the bond is different.”

The Tigers will return 11 total starters this season, and while many key players remain, they’ll feature a new face under center. Senior Jaden Broussard, who split time between quarterback and wide receiver last season, will now take on the full-time QB role. Broussard is confident that the transition will be smooth for the offense.

“We’re not really changing much,” Broussard said. “I’m just switching positions, but I still want to do as much as I can to help the team out. You know, always put the team first. I think it’s gonna be alright because we’ve got people stepping up at receiver.”

Pierce is confident in Broussard’s leadership and commitment to his new role.

“He’s been to every single summer workout,” Pierce said. “He’s going to be a senior. He’s had a little bit of experience, but this is his time to really take over the offense and execute it. I think he’s really solidified himself.”

Breaux Bridge will kick off the season on September 6th against Natchitoches Central.

