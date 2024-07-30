Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Acadiana Rams

Acadiana Rams

2023 Record: 11-3

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Matt McCollough

Note: The Rams return 17 total starters to the roster.

Fresh off of a state runner up finish, Acadiana is hungrier than ever.

The Rams had one of the toughest journeys to get to the Superdome where they went on the road to New Orleans 3 straight weeks, and that path helped to build a level of resiliency coming into 2024.

“I think it does build it when you have to go to New Orleans three times in a row and play tough competition,” head coach Matt McCullough said. “They’ll be ready for it this season. They’re excited to get started. It’s been a good offseason, but it’s to the point where we’re ready to start practicing and playing other people.”

“We were definitely the underdogs in the playoffs,” senior Caden DiBetta said. “We had to go against Holy Cross and Edna Karr. Nobody believed that we were going to win but we did. Being the underdog in the playoffs really motivated us and built our toughness heading into the Catholic game.”

The Wreckin’ Rams have high expectations once again mainly because they return 17 total starters from quarterback Caden Dibetta, to wide receiver Russell Babineaux.

The chemistry those guys hold is what they feel sets them apart.

“With a lot of starters coming back, you have a lot of people that know what to do,” Babineaux said. “You can go at a fast pace. You can do what you were doing last year, add a few things and keep it rolling.”

“It’s big,” McCullough said. “You have guys with experience that have been in big games. It’s also big from an offensive standpoint where they know a lot and you can be more advanced. You can start the season against good football teams and have everyone do a bunch of different things. Plus, we have some guys that are leaders that have been in tough football games.”

Acadiana's non-district slate will be as tough as ever as they open with Ruston, Zachary, and St. Thomas More who all made the state championship game last year.

