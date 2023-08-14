Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Westminster Christian Academy

Westminster Christian Academy Crusaders

2022 Record: 2-8

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Byron Porter

Note: First-year head coach Byron Porter joins Crusaders program

Byron Porter takes over at Westminster. The first year head coach has experience coaching at the college level and is trying to implement a new culture with the Crusaders. He’s been preaching about building a solid foundation and that’s what he believes this group will do.

"We feel that no matter what structure you build, it's just 100 stories how you first have to start with a solid foundation", says Porter. "So every time we break, we just break on the word 'team' because we know we've stressed to them that the team is the most important part of any organized sports and they bought into that they understand that."

"Being a senior, I want to be a part of turning the program around having this winning season", says senior Joshua Cassimere. "Being in my first playoff game and being a part of that, it'll feel pretty good to me."

Porter will have a young, yet experienced team to work with as 15 starters will suit up for Westminster. That includes sophomore quarterback Stephen George who is tasked with leading a Crusaders offense that averaged just 12 points per game last season.

"My expectation for Stephen is to go in and and be a leader. Nobody cared about what grade he's in. He played beyond his years already. Just go out there and continue to develop, lift his teammates up, and show up every day in and out and just do his best and demand the same from his teammates."

"I have a lot of belief in him. He has a lot of belief in me", says offensive lineman Brenn Ray. "That really helps but he's very talented, so if something does happen, I know I have faith in him to be able to get out of it and make a play out of it."

