Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Welsh Greyhounds

Welsh Greyhounds

2023 Record: 10-2

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Ronnie Courville

Note: Greyhounds promote defensive coordinator, Ronnie Courville, to head coach

Last season for Welsh was quite the successful one.

The Greyhounds started off as hot as the weather, winning 9 consecutive games, ending the year with a 10-2 record.

But now there's new leadership at the helm, and because of the promotion within program, the standard stays the same.

"It's not really different because we know him and he's been around for a while", says senior tight end Latroy Pattum. "We're happy for him to be a head coach. It's great for the team because we already knew him and we don't have to adjust to a new head coach."

"It's been great. I think one of the great things about Welsh is we have a lot of good kids and it's really player led and that's how we try to keep it. The guys have done a really good job of leading by example", says Courville.

Courville returning from defensive coordinator, to now head coach but on the roster, Welsh will have nine starters back including four on offense.

But the Greyhounds have a swiss army knife in Jonavon Begnaud.

The junior will take over the quarterback reigns, But he has experience at wide receiver and defensive back. he's just another weapon for how welsh looks to win this season.

"It definitely helped him learn coverages from the defensive side and the offensive side. He learned those coverages, he had to play them so he does have some understanding there. As receiver goes, he understands routes and how they need to run the routes and the different looks the defense can give you."

"He's a dual threat guy. He can throw it, he can run it, he's pretty smart and also a very good leader on and off the field", says linebacker Carter Phelps. "Always putting in work, always the doing the small things right."

