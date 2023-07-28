Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Vermilion Catholic Eagles

Vermilion Catholic Eagles

2023 Record: 13-1

District: 7-1A

Head Coach: Broc Prejean

Note: The Eagles made a run to the Division IV Select State Title Game in 2022

Vermilion Catholic's defense was the real deal in 2022. The unit pitched six shutouts, en route to the Eagles reaching the Superdome for the Division IV Select Title Game.

And now with former North Vermilion Head Coach Brett Blakey joining the staff as the defensive coordinator, the standard is expected to remain the same.

"You can appreciate what they accomplished over the last couple of years with that talented group of guys," Blakey said. "For me, it's about the guys I have now. We're going to do what we do. I told them that I'm not worried about last year, I'm worried about this year and what we have. I went them to be themselves."

VC brings back just one defensive starter, so the Eagles plan to lean on QB Jonathan Dartez and company.

The junior compiled over 2,800 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading VC to a 13-1 record. VC lives by the word exceptional because of their 2022 campaign, and the Eagles are more eager to soar back to state.

"They're still hungry," senior tight end/defensive end Andrew Prejean said. "We want to go back. That's always the goal. Coach has said that a lot of kids are lazy. We try to be the opposite and work as hard as we can every day and do what's best for us."

"To me, it's just about doing what everyone else is not doing," senior wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Landry said. "Whether that's watching more film or putting in extra work, we're doing things like that."

VC's first-year DC will face another new face in week one, as the Eagles battle Catholic of New Iberia in week 1, who will be led by new head coach Matt Desormeaux.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel