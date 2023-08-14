Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Teurlings Catholic

Teurlings Catholic

2022 Record: 12-2

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Dane Charpentier

Note: Rebels reached the semi finals in 2022

2022 was arguably one of the best seasons for Teurlings Catholic.

The Rebels finished 12-2 powered by their explosive offense where they averaged nearly 37 points per game. The offense led by quarterback Preston Welch who enters his senior season hungrier than before.

"He's the driver behind the steering wheel. He makes us go", says Charpentier. "His decision making came a long way last year and from his sophomore year and I think he's going to take another step forward in that regard this year. He knows it's his job to distribute the football and sometimes we called on him last year to keep the football and he showed that he's a threat."

"I think obviously there's a little pressure on me but I don't let it get to my head or change the way I should act because I know what needs to be done and how it should be done and now it's just up to me going out there and doing it."

Teh Rebels continue to lean on their chemistry on offense to build on last season's success. TCH returns two handfuls of starters including a deep running backs unit. Charpentier credits their wideouts, including senior Bradford Cain, who brings experience yet versatility as well.

"We can move him around a lot. He knows the game of football and he's a very versatile player on offense and we can do a lot with him."

"It's great for our team because me and Preston have been playing ever since we were little so we've had good chemistry growing up", says Cain. "Even with those receivers coming back, it'll be great to have more chemistry on the team."

