Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: St. Edmund Blue Jays

St. Edmund Blue Jays

2022 Record: 5-6

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: James Shiver

Note: Running back Kevon Johnson broke the school rushing record last season.

St. Edmund lifted themselves into the playoffs with a 5-5 regular season finish, but a rematch with Opelousas Catholic in the first round ended the Blue Jays season.

The bulk of that young team is back in 2023, including a poised group of seniors that are ready to help St. Ed sore to new heights.

“Coach Shiver always says we don’t have many seniors, but we have good seniors,” senior defensive end Copeland Miller said. “We have quality over quantity. The seniors we do have are very good leaders.”

“We’re trying to be the best leaders we can by hustling on and off the field,” senior defensive back Jay Lavergne said. “We’re cheering people on and not bringing anyone down. I think we have a lot of potential this year and in the next coming two years.”

The Blue Jays return 18 of their 22 starters from last season and plan to continue running their no-huddle offense.

Their star running back Kevon Johnson is back head the attack. The now sophomore broke the school rushing record in 2022 by amassing 1,800 yards.

With a new year in front of him, the young back is eager to lead the way.

“I watch Barry Sanders a lot,” Johnson said. “I like to focus my game on my quickness, being focused on my feet, and my vision.”

“Kevon was one of the top runners in the state last year,” head coach James Shiver said. “It does help us, and we do lean on him at times. But we don't lean into him all the time because some teams came out and put like nine people in the box to stop the run. The good thing is we also have Kane West. He threw for a little bit over 1,200 yards last year.”

