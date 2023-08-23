Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Port Barre Red Devils

Port Barre Red Devils

2022 Record: 1-8

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Brent Angelle

Note: Brent Angelle became the head coach after serving as offensive coordinator for five seasons.

Port Barre has new leadership in 2023.

Angelle boasts two players that are catalysts to the Red Devils. That’s all-district linebacker Maddox Fontenot and athlete Keenan Hardy.

“Our kids rally around Tiny (Keenan) and Maddox,” Angelle said. “I think our senior class is wonderful. They've really stepped up into that leadership role. Their whole mentality all offseason was we're tired of losing.”

“I don’t find it as pressure,” Fontenot said. "It helps me show that I’m willing to do what it takes to help my team. I want to help everyone get better.”

The Red Devils will be an experienced bunch as they return 15 total starters including four on the offensive line.

Sophomore quarterback Tylus Metrejean is also back, and he'll be focusing on making the right decisions.

“We have to get him to keep his head under control and not panic,” senior Cade Metrejean said. “If he does that, we will be solid. He can throw. He's got all the arm talent in the world. He's just got to keep his head right and use it.”

“I know he could be a gunslinger,” Angelle said. “He's also starting to understand he doesn't need to be. He doesn't need to show off how far he can throw it every time. He can take the check downs, take the underneath stuff, let you playmakers make plays, and just continue to move the chains.”

------------------------------------------------------------

