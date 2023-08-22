Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Pine Prairie Panthers

Pine Prairie Panthers

2022 Record: 0-10

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Charles Hazard

Note: Charles Hazard will lead the Panthers program after their winless 2022 campaign.

Pine Prairie took a step back in 2022. The Panthers went winless on the year after going 5-5 the previous season.

Now, their main objective will be to get back on track. They've been able to build a bond over the off-season and believe that's what will propel them the furthest.

“I think we all worked really hard,” senior tight end/linebacker Kaleb Maricle said. “I think the chemistry is there. We have some good coaching behind this thing. It’s going to be good.”

“It's been fun,” senior quarterback Kayden McCullough said. “We're getting to know each other. Our main goal is just to have fun here, and it's been working out pretty well for us.”

The Panthers have a youthful bunch and feel their run game will lead their offense.

Senior Kayden McCollough switched from wide receiver to quarterback. He'll be tasked with igniting an offense that only averaged 12 points per game and was held scoreless on two separate occasions.

“I think I've come a long way, especially on the passing game,” McCollough said. “I've always been able to run well, but I think I've learned a lot. I think I could read the defense well. I have pretty good breakaway speed. I think I could just cause some chaos on defense.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel