Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Opelousas Catholic Vikings

Opelousas Catholic Vikings

2022 Record: 9-4

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Cullen Matherne

Note: Matherne enters his first season as head coach of the Vikings.

There’s a new sheriff in town at Opelousas Catholic.

Cullen Matherne took the job in April after the Vikings finished the year 9-4.

With a new coach, a new system comes into play. OC plans to change their defense to a three-man front and line up in spread formations on offense.

“It’s a drastic change,” Matherne. “It all comes from the summer. We started installing each play. You take it very slowly, and it keeps building off it. Next thing you know, we’re almost in August and we have a full playbook. They’ve been doing it so much all summer that they’re comfortable with it.”

OC returns 10 total starters this season.

One thing that will remain consistent is the man under center. Mark Collins returns for his senior campaign after leading his team to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.

The Cajuns baseball commit is a dual threat on the gridiron, and he’ll play a pivotal role in the Vikings' success.

“It’s just good to have a smart quarterback and a leader,” junior defensive back Ky Daugherty said. “In those tough situations, it’s going to bring out who really has that dog in them.”

“Mark just has that dog in him,” junior linebacker Braylin Harris said. “He’s going to be a good team leader. He wants everyone to do well and with a leader like that, everyone is going to play together. Hopefully, we can go far with that type of bond that we have with him.”

