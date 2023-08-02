Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Notre Dame Pioneers

Notre Dame Pioneers

2022 Record: 10-3

District: 5-2A

Head Coach: Lewis Cook

Note: The Pioneers have lost in the semifinals the last three years to St. Charles Catholic.

It's going to be a momentous August for Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook. His book, Coach of a Lifetime, is now available for purchase. Cook is also entering his 27th year at Notre Dame but his 50th overall. Throughout all these years, he's still in love with being a teacher of young men.

"I think being in it so long. It has a lot to do with the kids I've been able to coach over all these years," Cook explained. "Especially as times change, and things change, the kids here show up everyday. They're working hard. They make it easy for me to come."

"He never gives up," Notre Dame Tight End Hayden Johnson on what he's learned from Coach Cook. "Every year is a new year. He pushes us all to be the best we can."

The Pios enter 2023 with only 4 starters returning, but a bunch of players that got valuable experience. The big boys in the trenches on offense and defense will lead the way. The Pios hope that strength can push them past the semifinals—a place where Notre Dame has been eliminated in the last three years by St. Charles Catholic.

"It just makes us hungrier every year," Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Sam Kirsch said. "We lost to the same team all 3 years. Just makes us even more hungry."

"The guys on this team weren't on the sideline for any of those Notre Dame games in the dome. But they were in the stands," Cook explained. "Now they've been on the sidelines 3 years in a row, to see that dream end a week early of getting that chance to play for a championship. If that doesn't motivate you, I don't know what does."

Taking over at quarterback for Notre Dame will be Jackson Link, who started five games last year when Aidan Mouton went down with an early injury.

