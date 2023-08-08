Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Northside Vikings



Northside Vikings

2022 Record: 3-8

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Jacarde Carter

Note: Carter will lead Northside as head coach, which is his alma mater.

Jacarde Carter is in his first season as head coach at Northside. The former Viking coached on the staff in 2022 but is now taking over at his alma mater.

With him at the helm, the goal is to ‘Revive the Side’.

“There's a different sense of pride being back at Northside,” Carter said. “It means a little bit more to try to ‘Revive the Side’ because it has been in a slump for a little bit. Trying to shake that back, it means a little bit more.”

“It's been great having him,” senior wide receiver/linebacker Keandre Barfield said. “I know he is pushing us to succeed. I know he can push us to a place we didn't think we could've gotten ourselves.”

Carter has plenty in the cupboard to build with. The Vikings return 17 total starters.

There will be a quarterback competition brewing as junior Jaylin Williams and sophomore Jekaven Felix are battling for the job in camp.

Those returning helped Northside reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and that milestone showed them they’re capable of much more.

“It just showed us to not think too low,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Keagan Dugas. “We can make it further. It’s all about the work we put in and how much we want it.”

“Just making the playoffs was a step in the right direction,” Carter said. “It gave the guys something to look forward to. In past seasons, we would get to week 10 and would just fizzle out. It was nothing to look forward or hope for versus last year making it to the playoffs, it gave the guys something to play for.”

