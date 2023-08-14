Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: North Vermilion

North Vermilion Patriots

2022 Record: 6-7

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Joe Heintz

Note: Patriots bring in new head coach, Joe Heintz

2022 was a turnaround year for North Vermilion.

After coming off a 2-8 season the year before, the Patriots knew there was time for a change. That change included welcoming new head coach Joe Heintz who's ready to soar to better heights.

"The culture has been great. The kids have been showing up all summer, putting in work in the summer time, says Heintz. "We've had 60-70 guys every day in the summer, great attendance. The culture has been good. The kids are really working hard and to me the biggest thing is just to learn the kids coming in new over the summer time."

NVHS has a "good nucleus" of starters returning. Heintz words.

Those starters including their quarterback who's already used to the big stage of Friday night lights. Logan Thompson who was once a quarterback for the Patriots was a starting defensive back last season and for his senior year he returns back to the offense as the top guy.

He says he's excited for leading this squad and he's not afraid to shine in the moment.

"As a freshman and sophomore, I played quarterback mainly and then last year we had a solid quarterback so coach just put me where he needed me at the time", says Thompson. "I learned both sides of the ball so I think it helped me. When I played defense, it helped me see what the defense sees. Now, going back to quarterback, it helps me understand better where I need to throw the ball."

"I love him being at quarterback because my sophomore summer going into my junior summer me and Logan spent a lot of time on the field together and built our chemistry up a lot", says senior wide receiver Norris Benoit. "We've been building our chemistry up a lot ever since so our chemistry is good right now. I think it's the best."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel