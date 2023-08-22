Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: North Central Hurricanes

North Central Hurricanes

2022 Record: 3-7

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Julian Rideau

Note: The Hurricanes built a three-game win streak, which is the most games they've won in 19 years.

North Central made history in 2022.

The Hurricanes held a 42-game losing streak going into week three and would win their matchup since 2018.

NC then built a three-game win streak, which is the most games they've won since 2004.

Now, the Canes are aiming to build off that momentum.

“It felt very good,” senior Shane Mitchell said. “We were most definitely seen as the most underrated team coming into the season. When we broke the streak, there were tears of joy.”

“I always told the guys that they have talent,” head coach Julian Rideau said. “They just got to come out and work hard. They won three games last year. It's no way we can't go out there and be successful this year.”

Julian Rideau is now taking the reins for the hurricanes. The class of 2009 graduate served on the staff last year.

There's not much that's going to be different for this team. Most of the Canes’ starters are returning and will lean on their speed.

Most importantly, Rideau wants to build a foundation for success.

“I want to instill discipline, execution, and consistency,” Rideau said. “If you don't have either of those three, your program is not going to be what it should be.”

“If you have dedication and hard work, you have your program,” senior Jontarius Offord said. “Without that, you don't have faith and confidence in yourself. There is no program. You're going to keep bringing yourself down.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel